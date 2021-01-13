 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Genfit SA and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Genfit SA (“Genfit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GNFT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Genfit announced on February 22, 2020, that it had suffered a delay in releasing the topline interim results from its RESOLVE-IT study. The Company claimed the delay was “to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March” and that “this decision has been taken to ensure that the latest thinking in the NASH field is properly captured so the Company can optimize elafibranor’s NDA dossier at the time of submission.” Based on this news, shares of Genfit fell by nearly 6% on February 24, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

23.12.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Genfit SA (GNFT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
23.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors
23.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors
23.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors

12.11.20
9
GENFIT SA - Therapeutische und diagnostische Lösungen gegen Leberkrankheiten