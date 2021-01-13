The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Genfit SA (“Genfit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GNFT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Genfit announced on February 22, 2020, that it had suffered a delay in releasing the topline interim results from its RESOLVE-IT study. The Company claimed the delay was “to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March” and that “this decision has been taken to ensure that the latest thinking in the NASH field is properly captured so the Company can optimize elafibranor’s NDA dossier at the time of submission.” Based on this news, shares of Genfit fell by nearly 6% on February 24, 2020.