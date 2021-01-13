 

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1938 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2021, is payable on April 7, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2021. HP has approximately 1.3 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The board also established a record date for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 13, 2021.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com


