Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Implements Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV: DLCG) announces that it has obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Exchange. The normal course issued bid will be for a 12 month duration, commencing on January 18, 2021 and ending on January 17, 2022.



Pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the Exchange, the Corporation intends to purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the Exchange and at the market price of the Corporation’s common shares (“Common Shares”) at the time of purchase, up to 2,332,697 Common Shares, representing 5% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. The member who will conduct the normal course issuer bid on behalf of the Corporation is Desjardins Securities Inc. (“Desjardins”). The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Corporation and will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange. Purchases of Common Shares under the normal course issuer bid will be completed using available working capital from time to time.