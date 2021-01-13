 

Talend to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after market close on February 10, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

  • Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 866-248-8441, using conference code 4015460.
  • International parties can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6576, using conference code 4015460.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 15, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 4015460. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 4015460.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. 

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any dataset to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. 

Over 5000 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend. 

Investor Contact:
Damaari Drumright
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
ddrumright@talend.com
650-667-5160

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ctaylor@talend.com

Source: Talend S.A.


