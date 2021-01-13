Talend to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after market close on February 10, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 866-248-8441, using conference code 4015460.



International parties can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6576, using conference code 4015460.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 15, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 4015460. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 4015460.