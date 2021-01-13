 

Mercury Systems to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the live listen-only webcast, participants should register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months. Participants can alternately join via conference call, by pre-registering online at this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Michael Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems, Inc.
978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.


