 

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“The Partnership”)

Distribution

The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $0.52 per unit.

This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.

This cash distribution will be paid on February 11, 2021 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units’ trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Disclaimer

