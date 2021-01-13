Rayonier Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 3

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 4 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-604-9366 (domestic) or 517-308-9338 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 by dialing 800-388-4923 (domestic) or 203-369-3800 (international), passcode: 7025.