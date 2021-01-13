 

Chegg Launches HONOR SHIELD A New Tool to Support the Integrity of Online Exams

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the online education platform which provides study tools, textbook rentals, math and writing support, and skills training to millions of students in over 190 countries, today announced a new tool available to faculty in response to the dramatic shift to online home assessments and examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honor Shield allows professors to confidentially, and without charge, pre-submit exam or test questions, preventing them from being answered on the Chegg platform during a time-specified exam period. After a successful trial, Chegg is now offering the service to faculty across the United States, and eventually globally.

“The overwhelming majority of students use our platform to get the support they need to learn and master their subjects. The sudden impact of the Covid-19 pandemic forced many schools to go online, almost overnight, creating understandable confusion, stress, and the loss of many on-campus support services. As a result, a small number of students have misused our platform in ways it wasn’t designed for, which we believe is not in the spirit of the majority of hard-working students,” said Nathan Schultz, President of Learning Services at Chegg.

“We are working with faculty, administrators, and students, to do our part in protecting the integrity of the online evaluation process. The extra layer of protection provided by Honor Shield will further support the learning process and serve the continued move to online learning. By working in partnership with educators, institutions, and students, we believe we are building systems to support student learning in the most effective ways,” Schultz added.

At the height of the pandemic in spring 2020, 1388 out of 1442 colleges surveyed (96%) had moved online according to the Davidson College Crisis Initiative dashboard. Of 2958 US colleges surveyed in the fall of 2020, around two thirds (65%) were still delivering at least part of their programs virtually.

“This is a complex problem, and we are determined to play our part in identifying and implementing practical solutions. As education becomes more accessible and available online, we believe that technology companies and education providers must work together and evolve to protect academic integrity,” said Schultz.

Honor Shield adds to a range of measures already in place to prevent abuse of Chegg’s platform. These include constant technology and human monitoring, training of all Chegg experts, prompts for users, banning of abusers from the Chegg platform, strict adherence to DMCA removal protocols, and rigorous enforcement of Chegg’s honor code, including cooperating with official university honor code investigations.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Learn more about Honor Shield at www.chegg.com/honor-shield

Chegg Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chegg Launches HONOR SHIELD A New Tool to Support the Integrity of Online Exams Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the online education platform which provides study tools, textbook rentals, math and writing support, and skills training to millions of students in over 190 countries, today announced a new tool available to faculty in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
 Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
06.01.21
Krisen-Gewinner auf Vormarsch: Der Papst der Plattformwirtschaft über Shop Apotheke, Zalando, Chegg und Zoom: "Sehe bei allen vier Werten..."

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.05.20
26
Chegg die neue Netflix?