 

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Announce January 21, 2021 Election Deadline for Merger

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (Nasdaq: EIDX) announced today that the acquisition of shares of common stock of Eidos not held by BridgeBio or its subsidiaries, on the terms and subject to the conditions of their previously announced merger agreement, is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021. The closing of the transaction is subject to the receipt of approvals from BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders at special meetings of each company’s stockholders, both of which are scheduled for January 19, 2021, and the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing. Leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommend that BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders vote “FOR” BridgeBio’s proposed merger with Eidos and each of the other proposals to be considered at both companies’ virtual special meetings.

The election deadline for holders of Eidos common stock to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive in the merger will be at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 21, 2021 (the “Election Deadline”), unless extended. The Election Form and Letter of Transmittal (the “Election Form”) necessary for Eidos stockholders to make an election as to the form of consideration they wish to receive was mailed on December 16, 2020 to holders of record of Eidos common stock as of the close of business on December 8, 2020.

Holders of Eidos common stock may elect to receive, for each share of Eidos common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (the “Effective Time”) that is not owned by BridgeBio or any of its subsidiaries and that is not a restricted share award, either (1) 1.85 shares of common stock of BridgeBio (the “Stock Consideration”) or (2) $73.26 in cash (the “Cash Consideration” and, together with the Stock Consideration, the “Merger Consideration”), subject to proration. The Cash Consideration will be prorated as necessary to ensure that the aggregate amount of cash consideration payable in the merger is no greater than $175 million.

