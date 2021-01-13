 

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 22:30  |  31   |   |   

YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021, which represents a 10 percent increase over the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.10 per common share. In addition, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021. 

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.    
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO   Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer
717-747-1500   717-747-1502
lmiller@peoplesbanknet.com   lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

 


Codorus Valley Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on ...
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board