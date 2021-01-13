Yamana Gold to Provide 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Preliminary Production Results and Update Production Guidance on January 25; a Corporate Update Event Will Follow on January 26

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) plans to release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year preliminary production results along with three-year production guidance and a 10-year production overview after the market close on January 25, 2021.

A corporate update will follow on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm ET (3:00-5:00 pm GMT) during which the Company will share its strategic priorities, provide an operational update, and discuss its long-term production outlook from 2021 onward. The event will be accessible via conference call or webcast. Please see details below.