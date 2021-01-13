 

Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

13.01.2021, 22:50   

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13714536.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

