 

Riot Blockchain Announces New Advisory Board Member

CEO of Blockware Solutions Joins Riot as Member of its Industry-Leading Advisory Board

Castle Rock, CO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), announced that Mason Jappa, CEO of Blockware Solutions LLC (“Blockware”) is joining Riot’s Advisory Board. Mason joins Pierre Rochard, Yan Pritzker, and Cory Klippsten, the founding members of the Riot Advisory Board in 2019.

Mr. Jappa brings to Riot’s Advisory Board a vast amount of experience in cryptocurrency mining. He is the co-founder of Blockware, which was created in 2017 and delivers Blockchain and bitcoin mining related services to its clients which includes some of the world’s most innovative mining farms and blockchain companies. Blockware has placed over 45MW for hosted clients, sold over 200,000 ASIC’s, operates validator nodes for Skale, Dfinity, Ethereum, and has created one of the largest U.S.-based bitcoin mining pools - Blockwarepool. Additionally, he is a managing partner of Blockware Mining, LLC, a colocation facility and a self-mining operation with over 300 Ph/s based in Kentucky, offering turnkey buy and host solutions to prospective clients.

Mr. Jappa commented, "I am very excited to be joining Riot Blockchain's Advisory Board, I firmly believe there are many synergies that exist between my background and expertise, Riot, and its current Advisory Board. My focus as a Riot Advisory Board member will be assisting the Company in its evaluation of growth opportunities, by sharing my expertise in optimizing operations, enhancing marketing strategies, and pushing forward our shared goal of decentralizing Bitcoin mining hashrate by increasing the American footprint in the space."

Riot Advisory Board

In 2019, Riot established its Advisory Board comprised of well-recognized creative leaders with a wealth of operational and strategic experience from across the blockchain space including: bitcoin software development, node projects, bitcoin education, start-up advisory, and venture capital/angel investing. The Advisory Board was established to assist the Company in evaluating and defining its strategic mission and enhance shareholder value through the advisors' industry-leading insights and vast network of innovators and pacesetters. Profiles of the Advisory Board's existing members include:

12.01.21
Warum der Vorsatz für 2021 sein sollte, mehr Blockchain-Aktien zu kaufen
21.12.20
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash Rate Capacity Over 3.8 EH/s
17.12.20
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin 40.000 Dollar bis Ende März? Zalando klarer Favorit

15:42 Uhr
255
Riot Blockchain das könnte was werden.