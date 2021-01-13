 

CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$260 Million Re-Opening of 3.200% Notes Due 2030

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of a US$260 million re-opening of its 3.200% notes due 2030 (the “Additional Notes”).

The Additional Notes will form part of the same series as the outstanding US$700 million principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2030 (the “Existing Notes”), which were issued on December 17, 2020. Following the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be US$960 million. The terms of the Additional Notes will be identical to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and issue price.

CI intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem CI’s outstanding C$325 million aggregate principal amount of 3.520% debentures due July 20, 2023. The offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021 and is subject to certain customary conditions. The notes, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (“MJDS”) in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as book-running manager for the offering, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as joint-lead manager.

The offering is being made by way of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 13, 2021 to CI’s existing short form base shelf prospectus dated December 4, 2020, which forms a part of and is included in CI’s registration statement on Form F-10, filed in the United States with the SEC under the MJDS. A final prospectus supplement in respect of the offering of the notes will be filed with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada and the SEC.

Copies of these documents may be obtained without charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Investors may also obtain copies of the prospectus for the offering by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Telephone: 1-800-294-1322, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in Canada or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Under the terms of the offering, the underwriters have agreed not to offer or sell these securities in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

