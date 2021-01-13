 

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 23:00  |  28   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

On February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.507.5522

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.6077

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.344.7529

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.0088

Conference ID: 10151487

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.


Healthcare Realty Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on ...
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board