Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020.



On February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.