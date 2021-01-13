Mexican Gold Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 29, 2020, regarding its non-brokered private placement of 20 million common shares (the “Shares”) at an issue price of $0.07 per Share (the “Private Placement”), it has received a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”), which is subscribing for 15 million of those Shares.

The Private Placement, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, will raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,400,000 to be used for exploration and advancement of the Company’s Las Minas Project, payment of outstanding invoices, and for general working capital. No finders’ fees are to be paid in connection with the Private Placement.