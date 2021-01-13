Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and Server Infrastructure Delivering Exceptional TCO and TCE Savings at All-Virtual CES

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today is showcasing the industry's most advanced, best, greenest cloud gaming, video streaming, workstations and server infrastructure. In addition, Supermicro has released details on a breakthrough cloud gaming, content streaming multi-node, multi-GPU platform.

"Supermicro supports the growing demand for higher performance workstation and desktop systems supported by the most advanced processors and energy-efficient systems to deliver ultimate performance and user experience," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Our systems, including the new GPU platform, are designed to support the most challenging requirements of cloud gaming and high-end compute-intensive applications across multiple industries."

New Multi-Node/Multi-GPU Platform

The multi-node system delivers up to 10% TCO savings utilizing shared power and cooling. The new 2U 2-node energy-efficient, resource-saving system is designed with up to 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes with three double-width PCIe 4.0 GPUs or six single-width PCIe GPUs at full speed per node.

It is ideal for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications. Equipped with Supermicro's advanced I/O Module (AIOM) for fast and flexible networking capabilities, the system can also process massive dataflow for demanding AI/ML applications, deep learning training, and inferencing.

The unique multi-GPU node design allows excellent serviceability, unlike existing products in the market. The two-node drawers in the 2U system can be pulled out for easy serviceability thanks to the shared power and cooling resources. This unique design and the accessibility to the GPUs lowers the cost of maintenance and upgrades for demanding GPU accelerated applications such as cloud gaming that typically require sustaining high-power usage and frequent maintenance.

Supermicro Server/System Infrastructure

Supermicro's portfolio includes supporting Intel's recently announced 11th Gen Intel Core series (codenamed Tiger Lake) solutions and (codenamed Rocket Lake) motherboards. Also, Supermicro's IoT and embedded servers to support the rapid growth of connected devices and new applications Supermicro's portfolio includes server-quality workstation and desktop systems supporting the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors plus multiple NVIDIA GPUs to boost productivity and creativity for professional artists, designers, and engineers. Also, Supermicro's market-proven SuperBlade server solutions supporting enterprise environments.