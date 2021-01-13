 

Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and Server Infrastructure Delivering Exceptional TCO and TCE Savings at All-Virtual CES

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 23:24  |  26   |   |   

New Multi-Node, Multi-GPU Platform Supports Growing Gaming and Content Streaming Markets   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today is showcasing the industry's most advanced, best, greenest cloud gaming, video streaming, workstations and server infrastructure. In addition, Supermicro has released details on a breakthrough cloud gaming, content streaming multi-node, multi-GPU platform.

"Supermicro supports the growing demand for higher performance workstation and desktop systems supported by the most advanced processors and energy-efficient systems to deliver ultimate performance and user experience," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Our systems, including the new GPU platform, are designed to support the most challenging requirements of cloud gaming and high-end compute-intensive applications across multiple industries."

New Multi-Node/Multi-GPU Platform

The multi-node system delivers up to 10% TCO savings utilizing shared power and cooling. The new 2U 2-node energy-efficient, resource-saving system is designed with up to 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes with three double-width PCIe 4.0 GPUs or six single-width PCIe GPUs at full speed per node.

It is ideal for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications. Equipped with Supermicro's advanced I/O Module (AIOM) for fast and flexible networking capabilities, the system can also process massive dataflow for demanding AI/ML applications, deep learning training, and inferencing.

The unique multi-GPU node design allows excellent serviceability, unlike existing products in the market. The two-node drawers in the 2U system can be pulled out for easy serviceability thanks to the shared power and cooling resources. This unique design and the accessibility to the GPUs lowers the cost of maintenance and upgrades for demanding GPU accelerated applications such as cloud gaming that typically require sustaining high-power usage and frequent maintenance. 

Supermicro Server/System Infrastructure

Supermicro's portfolio includes supporting Intel's recently announced 11th Gen Intel Core series (codenamed Tiger Lake) solutions and (codenamed Rocket Lake) motherboards. Also, Supermicro's IoT and embedded servers to support the rapid growth of connected devices and new applications Supermicro's portfolio includes server-quality workstation and desktop systems supporting the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors plus multiple NVIDIA GPUs to boost productivity and creativity for professional artists, designers, and engineers. Also, Supermicro's market-proven SuperBlade server solutions supporting enterprise environments.

Seite 1 von 2
Super Micro Computer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and Server Infrastructure Delivering Exceptional TCO and TCE Savings at All-Virtual CES New Multi-Node, Multi-GPU Platform Supports Growing Gaming and Content Streaming Markets    SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
07.01.21
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
16.12.20
Media Alert: Supermicro veranstaltet Live-CTO-Roundtable mit Branchengrößen zum Thema Cloud-Infrastruktur