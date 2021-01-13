 

Corporación América Airports S.A. Announces Increase in International Passenger Fees in Argentina Starting Mid-March, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 23:31  |  56   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced that the Argentine airport regulator, Organismo Regulador del Sistema Nacional de Aeropuertos (“ORSNA”) published today Resolution No. 4/2021 in the Official Gazette which establishes among others:

i)

an increase of US$6 to US$57 in the international passenger fee for travelers departing from AA2000 airports, in line with the provisions of the Technical Conditions for the Extension, which are part of the 10-year concession extension approved on December 17, 2020. This tariff increase will become effective on January 14, 2021, for flights as of March 15, 2021;

ii)

domestic passenger fees remain unchanged until the end of 2021, and

iii)

aircraft fees remain unchanged for both domestic and international air operators.

ORSNA’s Resolution No. 4/2021 will be filed today by the Company through a Form 6-K after market closes together with this release.

About Corporación América Airports
 Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Corporacion America Airports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Announces Increase in International Passenger Fees in Argentina Starting Mid-March, 2021 Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced that the Argentine airport regulator, Organismo Regulador del Sistema Nacional de …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum Accepted for Review by the ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2020 Passenger Traffic
17.12.20
Corporación América Airports Announces Issuance of Presidential Decree Extending the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 Concession for 10-Years Until 2038
16.12.20
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2020 Passenger Traffic