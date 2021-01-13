The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Bit Digital Inc. (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTBT ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to steal funds from investors.” Though the Company claims, “it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” J Capital alleged that “is simply not possible” and stated that “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”

On this news, Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

