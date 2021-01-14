 

Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by Fortive

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 33,507,410 shares of its common stock, representing all of the shares of Vontier common stock currently owned by Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”), Vontier’s former parent company, at a price to the public of $33.50 per share. Fortive has agreed to exchange all of the shares of Vontier common stock to be sold in the offering for indebtedness of Fortive owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Vontier is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering or the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below). The offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Fortive has exchanged the shares of Vontier common stock to be sold in the offering for indebtedness of Fortive owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Following the completion of the offering, Fortive will no longer own any shares of common stock of Vontier.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, and Evercore Group LLC are acting as joint lead book-runners for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC, and Baird are also acting as joint book-runners.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by calling toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone 800-831-9146; or Evercore Group LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by phone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. You may also obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, without charge, by visiting the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

