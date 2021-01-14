T-Mobile to Expand and Advance the Nation’s Largest 5G Network with New 5-Year Agreements

“T-Mobile already has the largest 5G network in the country,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology. “These agreements with our longstanding 5G partners Nokia and Ericsson will help us take our 5G leadership even further, delivering ever-better experiences for our customers for years to come.”

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced five-year, multi-billion-dollar agreements with both Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) to continue advancing and expanding the nation’s largest 5G network. Part of the network investment following last year’s merger with Sprint, these deals enable T-Mobile to add even more 5G coverage, capacity, speed and advanced technical capabilities across all of its spectrum bands.

Building on two decades of partnership, the Un-carrier will work with Ericsson and Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network for better 5G coverage and future game-changing experiences, and advanced network capabilities like 5G carrier aggregation. T-Mobile launched the world’s first nationwide standalone 5G network last summer, and recently pulled off the world’s first 5G standalone (SA) data session with New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA). T-Mobile is the first and only U.S. provider to combine the power of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G, boosting speed and performance. T-Mobile also plans to add advanced technical capabilities like voice over 5G (VoNR), network slicing, and multi-user massive MIMO to its 5G network.

T-Mobile is already America’s 5G leader with the most advanced 5G network and fast 5G speeds in more places than any other wireless provider. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G now covers 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles — that’s more than 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon! And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 300 Mbps with peaks approaching 1 Gbps and is now available in more than 1,000 cities and towns, covering more than 106 million people! That’s 50x more than Verizon covers with Ultra-Wideband! And at T-Mobile, 5G access is included at no extra charge in all smartphone plans.

Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time; see T-Mobile.com/5Glayers. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

