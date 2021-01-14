Evoke Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering costs, are expected to be $12.5 million. Evoke has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Evoke intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding commercialization activities, research and development activities, clinical trial expenditures, and possible acquisition of new technologies or products.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-251614) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd, Attention: Syndicate Department, 521 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10175, by telephone at (212) 953-4917 or by email at syndicate@laidlawltd.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.