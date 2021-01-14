 

CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, Shield; Announces General Availability

Shield stopped more than 77 million threats, protecting businesses from serious cyberattacks

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) please note the quote in the second paragraph has been replaced and language in the fifth paragraph has been clarified to state that companies in the beta program are migrating to the production phase. The corrected release follows:

With recent cyberwarfare attacks being carried out against the United States, the general availability of the new cybersecurity solution from INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), Shield, comes at a time when it’s never been more important to expertly protect U.S. organizations – public and private, large to small. Shield is the first solution for the enterprise that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to not only identify malicious activity within a network but to kill the connection, thus stopping those threats in their tracks, protecting companies from debilitating cybercrime.

“Before Shield we had full confidence in the integrity of our server and firewall. We could not have been more naive, within the first few hours Shield had identified and eliminated thousands of new and existing threats. Not just do-nothing alerts, real elimination of serious threats and ongoing AI to keep our systems safe. We couldn’t be happier,” said Larry, Partner of Willow St. Agency, who participated in beta testing.

Beta testing of INTRUSION Shield confirmed the solution’s efficacy by stopping a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities attempting to breach 13 companies that participated in the 90-day beta program. Shield was able to continuously protect these companies from ransomware, denial of service attacks, malware, data theft, phishing and more. In fact, analysis by INTRUSION also concluded that Shield would have defended against the Sunburst malware that was at the heart of the recent cyberattacks involving SolarWinds and FireEye, which impacted many government agencies and 18,000 SolarWinds customers.

“With the high-risk patterns we’ve incorporated into the rule set that feeds our AI, along with the reputation and suspicious activity that it searches for while monitoring all traffic in and out of a network, we can confidently say Shield would have protected our customers where clearly other security approaches failed,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “The malware had been living on the SolarWinds network for at least nine months undetected – it got past firewalls and many other cybersecurity products. This is all the more reason companies need a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, and specifically one that stops threats in real-time to protect them from the damage cybercriminals can cause over time.”

