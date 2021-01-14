KKR Closes First Asia Real Estate Fund at US$1.7 billion
KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of KKR Asia Real Estate Partners (“AREP” or the “Fund”), a US$1.7 billion fund focused on opportunistic real estate investments in Asia Pacific.
“AREP’s close marks the next chapter of growth for KKR in Asia Pacific as we continue to expand our position as a proven alternative capital provider across asset classes,” said Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific. “Asia Pacific’s real estate sector needs sophisticated investment and innovative operational solutions to meet the high demand for modernized properties and developments that are required to stay ahead of the region’s rapid growth. Our experienced team is well-positioned to capture compelling opportunities and add value to our portfolio to generate attractive, yield-adjusted returns for our investors.”
KKR's Asia Pacific real estate platform takes a flexible investment approach across assets and platforms, utilizing equity and debt in both emerging and developed markets. AREP will invest in opportunities where KKR can drive meaningful growth by leveraging the Firm’s highly experienced in-country investment teams, its global network of industry and operational experts, and long track record of value creation. The Fund, which builds on KKR’s standing as a partner of choice to leading real estate businesses and developers, will specifically focus on a range of sectors, including commercial, industrial and residential properties, and will opportunistically evaluate assets in emerging alternative sectors.
John Pattar, Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate at KKR, said, “The transformation of Asia Pacific’s real estate sector is creating a strong pipeline of new and exciting opportunities that are well-suited to KKR’s flexible investment approach, local expertise and deep operational experience. Increased domestic consumption, productivity and urbanization – combined with the acceleration of e-commerce and platform-based businesses and the evolution of the traditional office landscape – is fundamentally reshaping the region’s real estate sector. AREP will play an important role in bringing the necessary solutions to the region’s real estate industry during this exciting phase of growth.”
