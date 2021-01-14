KKR Closes First Asia Real Estate Fund at US$1.7 billion

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of KKR Asia Real Estate Partners (“AREP” or the “Fund”), a US$1.7 billion fund focused on opportunistic real estate investments in Asia Pacific.

“AREP’s close marks the next chapter of growth for KKR in Asia Pacific as we continue to expand our position as a proven alternative capital provider across asset classes,” said Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific. “Asia Pacific’s real estate sector needs sophisticated investment and innovative operational solutions to meet the high demand for modernized properties and developments that are required to stay ahead of the region’s rapid growth. Our experienced team is well-positioned to capture compelling opportunities and add value to our portfolio to generate attractive, yield-adjusted returns for our investors.”