 

REPAY Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering for 5,430,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $24.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 814,500 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The sale of the shares of Class A common stock is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

REPAY intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the net proceeds from a concurrent private offering of convertible senior notes, for the repayment of the term loans issued under its existing credit agreement and other general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repurchase, redemption or retirement of securities, including interests in Hawk Parent Holdings LLC, future acquisitions, satisfaction of earnout obligations from prior acquisitions, the repayment of outstanding indebtedness and working capital. In connection with the repayment of the term loans, REPAY expects to seek to increase the amount of availability under its revolving credit facility.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are also acting as book-runners for the offering. BTIG, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co. and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248483) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Before investing, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC for information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from any of the following underwriters at: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: 888-603-5847; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling toll-free telephone (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Department, tel.: 800-685-4786, email: TSIdocs@Truist.com or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

