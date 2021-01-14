 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors that purchased Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) (NYSE: LRN) common stock between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Stride is a technology-based education company that provides proprietary and third-party educational curriculum, teacher training, administrative support, information technology support, software systems and educational services. The Company operates virtual learning systems worldwide.

Contrary to the facts asserted by Stride, reports began to surface that Stride’s training for teachers in Miami-Dade County—one of the nation’s largest school districts—had been woefully inadequate.

On this news, the price of Stride common shares sharply fell by 7% over the course of two trading days, to close at $37.70 on August 27, 2020.

Once classes began on August 31, 2020, the situation worsened. Stride experienced major technical issues and disruptions with teachers and students of Miami-Dade County being unable to even log into the platform and utilize its contents, which prompted local officials to publicly scold Stride for being “not ready” for the opening of the school year. In response to the overwhelming amount of complaints by outraged parents, MiamiDade County School District called a Board meeting to discuss Stride’s many failures. During the meeting, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho revealed that he never signed the $15.3 million no-bid contract with Stride and the school district had never paid Stride for the provision of its services and products.

On this news, the price of Stride common shares fell 10.5% over the course of two trading days, to close at $34.89 on September 3, 2020.

A week later, after another Board meeting that lasted for over 13 hours and included 400 speakers, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board voted to terminate their $15.3 million contract with Stride on September 10, 2020.

On this news, the price of Stride common shares again fell drastically, by 11.5%, to close at $30.55 on September 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Beaufort County School District in South Carolina engaged Stride to provide virtual learning programs for their students. However, the introduction of the program had to be delayed until the second week of instruction. Soon after, Beaufort County School District board member John Dowling stated that he had lost confidence in Stride’s ability to provide educational solutions for the district and moved to terminate the contract, which happened two days later.

