 

Rugby Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) reports that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted an aggregate 4,620,000 stock options to 6 directors and 3 officers with an exercise price of $0.10. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5 year term.

RUGBY MINING LIMITED
Bryce Roxburgh
President and CEO

