 

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,842,106 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aldeyra, are expected to be approximately $65.0 million. In addition, Aldeyra granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,026,315 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Aldeyra. Aldeyra anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of Aldeyra's lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital, and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Aldeyra pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

