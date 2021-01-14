 

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG improves ISS ESG rating

ENCAVIS AG improves ISS ESG rating

14.01.2021 / 06:55
Encavis AG improves ISS ESG rating

Hamburg, January 14, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV) was able to further improve its rating from the renowned rating agency ISS ESG within the Prime status. At the end of December 2020, ENCAVIS was able to improve its rating from "B-" to "B". Thus, increasing sustainability efforts launched by ENCAVIS in 2020 already show first positive results.

The ISS ESG rating evaluates the sustainability performance of companies and has a best-in-class approach, in which also industry-specific rating criteria are - with approximately one third - included in the evaluation. ENCAVIS ranks among the top 20 percent of the 32 companies surveyed in the industry cluster "Renewable Energy Operations". In all relevant reporting sections ENCAVIS' level of transparency is rated "very high". ENCAVIS clearly meets the standards defined by ISS ESG.

The Encavis Management Board welcomes the improvement of its ESG rating and takes it as an incentive for further activities and optimisation within its sustainability management and sustainability reporting: "Our performance within the single rating criteria gives us an important indication on where we stand with our sustainability management and where there is still room for improvement. Our ambition is to be at the top notch for all key criteria," underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the importance of sustainability for ENCAVIS.


About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is currently around 2.7 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded an "A" level by two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies MSCI ESG Ratings as well as a "Prime" corporate ESG performance by ISS ESG.

Further information can be found on www.encavis.com.


