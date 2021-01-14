HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Thanks to a slight market recovery and strict cost discipline, HELLA sees good business development over the first half of the year

Thanks to a slight market recovery and strict cost discipline, HELLA sees good business development over the first half of the year

- Currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales decrease by 2.5 percent in the first half of fiscal year 2020/2021 to € 3.2 billion (second quarter: +4.7 percent)

- Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes increase to € 269 million; adjusted EBIT margin improves to 8.7 percent (second quarter: 12.1 percent)

- Reported EBIT is at € 94 million due to provisions relating to the programme aimed at increasing competitiveness over the long term

- Automotive segment with strong business development in the second quarter; Aftermarket sees significantly improved profitability; Special Applications' sales at prior-year level

- Guidance for the full fiscal year 2020/2021 has already been raised in December despite continuing market uncertainties

Lippstadt, 14 January 2021. International automotive supplier HELLA today presented its results for the first six months of the current fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 June to 30 November 2020). The key performance indicators reveal good business development overall and confirm the provisional key data published on 7 December 2020. In a market environment still in decline, currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales decreased only moderately by 2.5 percent to € 3.2 billion (prior year: € 3.2 billion). This development is primarily attributable to a strong second quarter of the fiscal year. Following a slight market recovery, adjusted consolidated sales increased by 4.7 percent over this period in comparison to the prior year.