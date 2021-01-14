 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 07:34  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.

14-Jan-2021 / 07:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds

  • Aggregate Principal Amount: EUR 200 million
  • Coupon: 0,00% p.a.
  • Conversion Premium: 40% - 50%
  • Maturity: 7 years
  • The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised for general corporate purposes


Venlo, January 14, 2021: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (the "Company"), subject to a resolution of the Company's managing board with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, will issue senior unsecured convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 200 million (the "Bonds"), convertible into new shares in bearer form of the Company (the "New Shares") or into existing shares of the same class as the New Shares held by the Company as treasury shares (the New Shares and such treasury shares together, the "Settlement Shares"). Conversion rights to acquire Settlement Shares equaling approximately 4.5% - 4.8% of the current issued and outstanding share capital of the Company will be granted. The shareholders' subscription rights to the Bonds and thereby the rights to acquire Settlement Shares will be excluded.

The Bonds will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each at their principal amount and, unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, redeemed at their principal amount on January 21, 2028. The Bonds will bear no periodic interest and are expected to have a conversion premium between 40% - 50% above the volume-weighted average price of the listed share of the Company on XETRA between launch and pricing on today's trading day.

