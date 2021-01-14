Hamburg, 14 January 2021. At the end of last year, the Nordex Group received an order for its N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series about 131 MW in Sweden. The utility Jämtkraft and its partner Persson Invest ordered 23 turbines from the Nordex Group for the "Hocksjön" wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines covering the period of 25 years.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Swedish utility Jämtkraft and Persson Invest awarded Nordex Group an order for 131 MW in December 2020 14.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The installation and completion of "Hocksjön" will take place in 2022. The wind farm will be built about 20 kilometres southwest of Ramsele in the province of Västernorrlands län. The turbines will be delivered in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and with a hub height of 148 metres. Due to the harsh winters with temperatures down to minus 33 C on site, the turbines are designed as a cold climate variant. Because of the large rotor diameter and the high installed rated power, the N163/5.X turbines are ideally suited for the site with medium wind speeds.

"We are delighted that Jämtkraft and Persson Invest have opted for the N163/5.X turbine for their Hocksjön project. The efficient technology backed up by a full scope Premium Maintenance and Service contract for a period of 25 years will meet their high life time expectation for the wind farm. As of 2022, Jämtkraft and Persson Invest will add a great portion of their 100% renewable energy from wind", says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Jämtkraft - a profile

Jämtkraft is Swedish energy utility that offers sustainable energy solutions within electricity trading, energy production, electricity grid and district heating. Jämtkraft is owned by the three municipalities Östersund, Krokom and Åre, in Jämtland, and sell electricity throughout the Nordic region, both to private and corporate customers. The electricity production is 100% renewable from sources such as solar, wind, hydro and biomass.