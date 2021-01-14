 

Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 08:08  |  32   |   |   

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Since the beginning of 2020, President Xi Jinping has been emphasizing the need to foster a new development paradigm in which the domestic market plays the main role, and the domestic and world markets complement each other, in order to ensure sustainable development. Accordingly, the recent Central Economic Work Conference charted out the country's economic course for 2021.

And as part of the new "dual circulation" development paradigm, the island province of Hainan is integrating the construction of its free trade port into the country's overall development plan based on its actual conditions. The new "dual circulation" development paradigm is based on "internal circulation" (domestic economy) and aimed at integrating internal circulation with "external circulation" (global economy) to develop new advantages for China in the global market, while the Hainan free trade port is designed to promote China's further opening-up in the new era. Despite their seemingly different emphases, the two share the same goal of sustainable development.

Further opening up domestic economy

The new development paradigm is not about pursuing closed domestic circulation. Instead, it is about synergizing the domestic and global markets. Despite emphasizing the strategic importance of boosting domestic demand, the new development paradigm does not mean China is closing the door on the outside world or abandoning foreign markets, rather it is about further opening up the Chinese economy to the outside world. And given the ever-intensifying anti-globalization sentiment in many economies, it will help the government meet the Chinese people's growing demand for a better life.

The new development paradigm emphasizes that China deepen supply-side structural reform to strike a dynamic balance between supply and demand. And to achieve this goal, the country needs to promote higher-level opening-up by, among other things, lifting the institutional barriers that hinder the flow of factors of production to attract more global resources to China. Also, China should make more efforts to build a fair, reasonable and transparent system of global economic and trade rules, advance trade and investment liberalization, and promote greater openness, exchanges and integration of the global economy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A report from China Daily: Since the beginning of 2020, President Xi Jinping has been emphasizing the need to foster a new development paradigm in which the domestic market plays the main role, and the domestic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments