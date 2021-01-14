Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm

Since the beginning of 2020, President Xi Jinping has been emphasizing the need to foster a new development paradigm in which the domestic market plays the main role, and the domestic and world markets complement each other, in order to ensure sustainable development. Accordingly, the recent Central Economic Work Conference charted out the country's economic course for 2021.

And as part of the new "dual circulation" development paradigm, the island province of Hainan is integrating the construction of its free trade port into the country's overall development plan based on its actual conditions. The new "dual circulation" development paradigm is based on "internal circulation" (domestic economy) and aimed at integrating internal circulation with "external circulation" (global economy) to develop new advantages for China in the global market, while the Hainan free trade port is designed to promote China's further opening-up in the new era. Despite their seemingly different emphases, the two share the same goal of sustainable development.

Further opening up domestic economy

The new development paradigm is not about pursuing closed domestic circulation. Instead, it is about synergizing the domestic and global markets. Despite emphasizing the strategic importance of boosting domestic demand, the new development paradigm does not mean China is closing the door on the outside world or abandoning foreign markets, rather it is about further opening up the Chinese economy to the outside world. And given the ever-intensifying anti-globalization sentiment in many economies, it will help the government meet the Chinese people's growing demand for a better life.

The new development paradigm emphasizes that China deepen supply-side structural reform to strike a dynamic balance between supply and demand. And to achieve this goal, the country needs to promote higher-level opening-up by, among other things, lifting the institutional barriers that hinder the flow of factors of production to attract more global resources to China. Also, China should make more efforts to build a fair, reasonable and transparent system of global economic and trade rules, advance trade and investment liberalization, and promote greater openness, exchanges and integration of the global economy.