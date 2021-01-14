 

Elements of Green Announces Exclusive Agreement with Leading California Based Edibles Brand Plus Products

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements of Green ("the Company"), Europe's premium CBD marketplace, is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive sales agreement with leading California based edibles brand Plus Products ("PLUS") (CSE:PLUS), to sell its 100% hemp-based CBD products across the United Kingdom on the www.elementsofgreen.com platform.  

PLUS product: Blueberry CBD Balance

Starting January 14th, PLUS hemp CBD Gummies, with products including Grapefruit CBD Uplift and Blueberry CBD Balance, will be available for sale in the United Kingdom exclusively through Elements of Green.  

Since launching THC products in 2016, PLUS has emerged as a leading edibles brand in California, the world's largest adult-use cannabis market, and claimed the #1 and # 2 best-selling products for all of 2018 and 2019.1 PLUS launched its 100% hemp CBD line last year and Elements of Green is proud to have secured an exclusive agreement to sell these products across the United Kingdom.

"Partnering with PLUS, a leading edibles brand in California, the largest market in North America and the world, for their European hemp CBD expansion, is a tremendous opportunity," commented Julian Davies, President of Elements of Green. "We are excited to be the platform of choice for PLUS, a testament to what we have built: Europe's premier CBD eCommerce marketplace," continued Davies.

"It was essential for us to find the right platform for our initial expansion into the international market, and we view this partnership as a great opportunity to take that step," commented Jake Heimark, Co-Founder and CEO of PLUS Products. "One of our goals at PLUS is to put our products in the hands of as many consumers as possible and working with Elements of Green provides us with the best opportunity to make that goal a reality in the UK," continued Heimark.

To provide consumers with an added level of comfort, Elements of Green exclusively offers hemp-derived CBD products that have been lab-tested for potency, harmful substances, and heavy metals.

"More and more people are discovering the benefits of CBD across Europe; it is our goal to provide customers with a platform that offers best-in-class products and unrivaled education, taking the guess-work out of making CBD purchases and allowing consumers to shop with confidence," continued Julian Davies. "We are not only building a marketplace; we are building the largest community of CBD consumers across Europe." 

Hemp-based CBD Brands looking to apply to be carried on Elements of Green's platform can send an email to hello@elementsofgreen.com.

(1)

According to BDS Analytics in the California adult-use cannabis market.

ABOUT ELEMENTS OF GREEN

Elements of Green is Europe's premier eCommerce marketplace for lab-tested CBD products. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. Elements of Green's responsive web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from leading brands from around the world. Visit us today at www.elementsofgreen.com. New to CBD? Shop our starter bundles here.  

ABOUT PLUS PRODUCTS

PLUS is a cannabis branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Elements of Green logo

Contact: Investor Relations, Email: hello@elementsofgreen.com, Phone: +0044 7830 3291965, Web: www.elementsofgreen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420451/Elements_of_Green_Elements_of_Green_Announces_Exclusive_Agreemen.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420450/Elements_of_Green_Elements_of_Green_Announces_Exclusive_Agreemen.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Die schoensten Frauen der Welt.. (Ein Nachfolger der "Neulich.."-Threads)

Diskussion: Mucke aus der "guten alten Zeit"! Evergreens a Go-Go & Oldies but Goldies!!!


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elements of Green Announces Exclusive Agreement with Leading California Based Edibles Brand Plus Products LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elements of Green ("the Company"), Europe's premium CBD marketplace, is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive sales agreement with leading California based edibles brand Plus Products ("PLUS") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments