 

DGAP-News BRAIN AG publishes its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019/20

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
BRAIN AG publishes its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019/20

14.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zwingenberg, Germany, 14 January, 2021

BRAIN AG publishes its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019/20

Today, B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG ("BRAIN AG") published its annual report 2019/20 including the detailed consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019/20.

The BRAIN Group reported 3.4% organic revenue growth despite the challenging economic environment leading to consolidated revenues of EUR 38.2 million in the past financial year. Total operating performance in the reporting period from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020 has been at EUR 39.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA slightly improved from EUR -2.2 million in the previous year to EUR -2.0 million due to an improved material expense ratio.

The BioScience business has demonstrated a strong year-on-year organic growth of +8.5%. The BioIndustrial segment could still show an organic growth of +1% despite some Covid-19 related lower sales volumes in selected enzyme products and phasing as well as relocation issues.

The new executive board has prepared the organization for future growth by the realignment of the overall organizational structure, the assignment of clear project responsibilities within the organization and a focused new business development pipeline. With liquid funds of EUR 18.9 million, BRAIN AG maintains a strong capital base for the expected future growth of the company.

The annual report 2019/20 of BRAIN AG is available at https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2019-20 .

Due to the uncertainties related to the further development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated economic effects, the management board of BRAIN AG has decided to only issue a qualitative guidance at the current point in time. For the 2020/21 financial year, the company targets solid growth in the BioIndustrial segment, a year-on-year improvement of the adjusted EBITDA as well as operating cash flow and a significantly lower amount of one-off charges for the group. In addition, the recent bolt-on acquisition of BioSun Biochemicals Inc, will add significantly to the top-line growth of the BioIndustrial segment. A quantitative guidance will be issued latest with the Q2 results.

Seite 1 von 3
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology kaufen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BRAIN AG publishes its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019/20 DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Annual Results BRAIN AG publishes its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019/20 14.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Kapilendo AG: Start für Kryptofonds HAIC Digital Asset Fund I
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire
DGAP-Adhoc: 7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht mit Gesamtemissionsvolumen von bis ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BRAIN AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BRAIN AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20
13.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Roquette und die BRAIN-Gruppe vereinbaren das Scale-up zur Produktion eines Protein-Süßstoffs (deutsch)
13.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Roquette und die BRAIN-Gruppe vereinbaren das Scale-up zur Produktion eines Protein-Süßstoffs
13.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Roquette and BRAIN Group agree on production scale-up for protein sweetener
07.01.21
Brain: Akquisition in Florida
07.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun Biochemicals Inc. und baut damit ihr Produktgeschäft in den USA weiter aus (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN Group expands its US products business with the successful acquisition of Biosun Biochemicals Inc.
07.01.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun Biochemicals Inc. und baut damit ihr Produktgeschäft in den USA weiter aus
30.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
554
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology kaufen?