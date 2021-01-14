ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notification yesterday, on January 13, 2021, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on January 12, 2021.



According to the notification, as at that date the shareholder holds indirectly 604,129 voting rights attached to the shares in the Company, which represents 4.98% of the Company's issued share capital; and has an interest in 0.53% of voting rights through financial instruments (represented by 32,800 voting rights that may be acquired through securities lending and 31,675 voting rights in the form of CFD).