Verona Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pilot Study of pMDI Ensifentrine in U.S. Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
Top-line results expected in 2Q 2021
LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces
it has completed enrollment (n=45) in its pilot clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation in U.S.
patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and CEO of Verona Pharma, said: “Completing enrollment of the pilot study in COVID-19 is an important milestone and we are on track to report top-line results in the second quarter of 2021. We are pleased vaccines are now approved for the prevention of COVID-19; however, a significant unmet need remains for effective treatments for symptomatic patients. We believe ensifentrine, with its novel mechanism of action, could help to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes.”
Ensifentrine is a first-in-class product candidate with both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Clinical data from studies of ensifentrine in the treatment of other respiratory diseases have shown ensifentrine improved lung function, reduced inflammation in the lungs* and reduced symptoms of cough and sputum production. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 1,300 people.
About the study
The randomized, double-blind, parallel group pilot study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of pMDI ensifentrine added on to standard of care treatment in patients with COVID-19 compared to standard of care plus placebo.
- Patient Population: 45 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Single center study at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
- Dose/Duration: Patients randomized to receive 2 mg of pMDI ensifentrine or placebo, twice-daily for up to 29 days or until discharge if this occurs before 29 days. The clinical status of all patients will be evaluated daily until discharge and at Day 29 and Day 60.
- Primary Endpoint: Proportion of patients recovered from COVID-19 and no longer hospitalized at Day 29.
- Secondary Endpoints: Safety and tolerability, time to recovery, duration of hospitalization, improvements in clinical status, supplemental oxygen use, proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation and mortality.
Further information about this study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04527471.
