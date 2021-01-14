 

Verona Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pilot Study of pMDI Ensifentrine in U.S. Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

Top-line results expected in 2Q 2021

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces it has completed enrollment (n=45) in its pilot clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation in U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and CEO of Verona Pharma, said: “Completing enrollment of the pilot study in COVID-19 is an important milestone and we are on track to report top-line results in the second quarter of 2021. We are pleased vaccines are now approved for the prevention of COVID-19; however, a significant unmet need remains for effective treatments for symptomatic patients. We believe ensifentrine, with its novel mechanism of action, could help to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes.”

Ensifentrine is a first-in-class product candidate with both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Clinical data from studies of ensifentrine in the treatment of other respiratory diseases have shown ensifentrine improved lung function, reduced inflammation in the lungs* and reduced symptoms of cough and sputum production. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 1,300 people.

About the study

The randomized, double-blind, parallel group pilot study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of pMDI ensifentrine added on to standard of care treatment in patients with COVID-19 compared to standard of care plus placebo.

  • Patient Population: 45 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Single center study at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
  • Dose/Duration: Patients randomized to receive 2 mg of pMDI ensifentrine or placebo, twice-daily for up to 29 days or until discharge if this occurs before 29 days. The clinical status of all patients will be evaluated daily until discharge and at Day 29 and Day 60.
  • Primary Endpoint: Proportion of patients recovered from COVID-19 and no longer hospitalized at Day 29.
  • Secondary Endpoints: Safety and tolerability, time to recovery, duration of hospitalization, improvements in clinical status, supplemental oxygen use, proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation and mortality.

Further information about this study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04527471.

Seite 1 von 6
Verona Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pilot Study of pMDI Ensifentrine in U.S. Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 Top-line results expected in 2Q 2021LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference