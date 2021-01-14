Verona Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pilot Study of pMDI Ensifentrine in U.S. Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19

Top-line results expected in 2Q 2021

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces it has completed enrollment (n=45) in its pilot clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation in U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19.



David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and CEO of Verona Pharma, said: “Completing enrollment of the pilot study in COVID-19 is an important milestone and we are on track to report top-line results in the second quarter of 2021. We are pleased vaccines are now approved for the prevention of COVID-19; however, a significant unmet need remains for effective treatments for symptomatic patients. We believe ensifentrine, with its novel mechanism of action, could help to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes.”