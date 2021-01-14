Merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S

Today, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S ("Den Jyske Sparekasse"). Moreover, the merger was adopted at the general meetings of both banks, and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has also approved the merger. Hence, all conditions of the merger are met.

The merger will now be implemented by registration with the Danish Business Authority whereby Den Jyske Sparekasse will discontinue its operations as an independent legal entity, and the bank's shares will be removed from trading and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The last day of trading of Den Jyske Sparekasse is today, and the new shares in Vestjysk Bank is expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen tomorrow, 15 January 2021.

The merger is expected to be processed in VP Securities A/S 18 January 2021.

For further information regarding the merger, please refer to company announcements of 26 November 2020 and of 17 December 2020.

Any questions to this announcement must be directed to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





14 January 2021





Vestjysk Bank A/S

The Board of directors

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Telephone +45 96 63 20 00



