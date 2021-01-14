 

Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 08:14  |  53   |   |   

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - "the Meeting") of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) that was held on 14 January 2021:

1. Deciding on the amendment of the Articles of Association of Company, approval of new wording of the Articles of Association and appointment of the authorized person to sign new wording of the Articles of Association

1.1. In accordance with the recommendations of the Management Company, to approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company (draft Articles of Association attached), by changing the entire text of the Articles of Association (without further approval of the amendment of individual clauses of the Articles of Association).

1.2. To authorize Vytautas Bakšinskas (with the right to reauthorize) to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company and to register Articles of Association according to the procedures stated in the legal acts and approved by the General Shareholders Meeting.

2. Deciding on the approval of the application of the principles of setting the Performance Fee

2.1. To confirm that the actions of the Management Company related to the determination and/or payment of the Performance Fee, which it has performed and/or could have performed since 22 December 2016 prior to the adoption of this resolution of the Meeting, if they were performed following the methodology for determining the Performance Fee, as described in the draft Articles of Association of the Company (specified in the first issue of the agenda), were appropriate and in the interests of the Company's shareholders.

3. Deciding on buy-back of shares of Company due to the material change of the Articles of Association

3.1. Considering that decisions to change material provisions of the document of incorporation of the Company create an obligation for the Company to buy back shares of the Company from the Company's shareholders, which are requesting it, to establish that if the shareholders of the Company adopt a positive decision on 1.1. item on the agenda of the Meeting, the Company's shares must be redeemed from the Company's shareholders who object to essential changes to the instruments of incorporation or do not participate in the Meeting or who have abstained from voting and requesting the redemption of shares in accordance with the detailed procedure established by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and the Management Company.

Seite 1 von 3
INVL Baltic Real Estate jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - "the Meeting") of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) that was held on 14 January 2021: 1. …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)
11.01.21
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
11.01.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the depository
06.01.21
The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered
04.01.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate announcement on planned transactions of the managers of the company
30.12.20
Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 November 2020
30.12.20
The term for the registration of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate is renewed
29.12.20
Correction: INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2020
23.12.20
Presentation for investors of INVL Baltic Real Estate
23.12.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue