Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

1. Deciding on the amendment of the Articles of Association of Company, approval of new wording of the Articles of Association and appointment of the authorized person to sign new wording of the Articles of Association

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - " the Meeting ") of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “ the Company ”) that was held on 14 January 2021:

1.1. In accordance with the recommendations of the Management Company, to approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company (draft Articles of Association attached), by changing the entire text of the Articles of Association (without further approval of the amendment of individual clauses of the Articles of Association).

1.2. To authorize Vytautas Bakšinskas (with the right to reauthorize) to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company and to register Articles of Association according to the procedures stated in the legal acts and approved by the General Shareholders Meeting.

2. Deciding on the approval of the application of the principles of setting the Performance Fee

2.1. To confirm that the actions of the Management Company related to the determination and/or payment of the Performance Fee, which it has performed and/or could have performed since 22 December 2016 prior to the adoption of this resolution of the Meeting, if they were performed following the methodology for determining the Performance Fee, as described in the draft Articles of Association of the Company (specified in the first issue of the agenda), were appropriate and in the interests of the Company's shareholders.

3. Deciding on buy-back of shares of Company due to the material change of the Articles of Association

3.1. Considering that decisions to change material provisions of the document of incorporation of the Company create an obligation for the Company to buy back shares of the Company from the Company's shareholders, which are requesting it, to establish that if the shareholders of the Company adopt a positive decision on 1.1. item on the agenda of the Meeting, the Company's shares must be redeemed from the Company's shareholders who object to essential changes to the instruments of incorporation or do not participate in the Meeting or who have abstained from voting and requesting the redemption of shares in accordance with the detailed procedure established by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and the Management Company.