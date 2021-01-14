DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million 14.01.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eschborn, 14 January 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has capitalised on the continuously high demand for its 5.50 % corporate bond 2020/25 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) and placed another EUR 7.5 million with institutional investors. This means that the outstanding volume of the partial debenture now increases to EUR 30.0 million.

With this amount, Noratis has reached its internal target mark for a first tranche, whilst the demand of investors was even higher. The inflowing funds serve for the further extension of the dynamically growing portfolio of residential properties. Including the more than 240 units in Münster which have recently been contractually secured, the real property stock currently amounts to around 3,600 residential units. The placement of the bond is accompanied by ICF BANK AG.

André Speth, CFO of Noratis AG: "The ongoing high interest of institutional investors in our bond shows the attractiveness of the security and, moreover, we consider this also as a confirmation of our profitable growth course. With the inflow of funds, we can implement the next growth step in the expansion of our real estate portfolio."

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

