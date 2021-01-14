 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 08:30  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond
Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million

14.01.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million

Eschborn, 14 January 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has capitalised on the continuously high demand for its 5.50 % corporate bond 2020/25 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) and placed another EUR 7.5 million with institutional investors. This means that the outstanding volume of the partial debenture now increases to EUR 30.0 million.

With this amount, Noratis has reached its internal target mark for a first tranche, whilst the demand of investors was even higher. The inflowing funds serve for the further extension of the dynamically growing portfolio of residential properties. Including the more than 240 units in Münster which have recently been contractually secured, the real property stock currently amounts to around 3,600 residential units. The placement of the bond is accompanied by ICF BANK AG.

André Speth, CFO of Noratis AG: "The ongoing high interest of institutional investors in our bond shows the attractiveness of the security and, moreover, we consider this also as a confirmation of our profitable growth course. With the inflow of funds, we can implement the next growth step in the expansion of our real estate portfolio."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main - Germany


14.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160486

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1160486  14.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160486&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Noratis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million 14.01.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Noratis AG …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Kapilendo AG: Start für Kryptofonds HAIC Digital Asset Fund I
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
DGAP-News: PANDION AG startet Anleiheemission
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG schließt Platzierung der 1. Tranche der 5,50 %-Anleihe mit 30 Mio. Euro ab (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG schließt Platzierung der 1. Tranche der 5,50 %-Anleihe mit 30 Mio. Euro ab
12.01.21
Noratis: Übernahme in Münster
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zukauf in Münster (Westfalen): Noratis AG erwirbt 242 Einheiten von Catella (deutsch)
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zukauf in Münster (Westfalen): Noratis AG erwirbt 242 Einheiten von Catella
17.12.20
Noratis: Großaktionär Merz stellt neuen Aufsichtsrats-Chef
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Dr. Henning Schröer übernimmt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz (deutsch)
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Dr. Henning Schröer takes over chairmanship of the Supervisory Board
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Dr. Henning Schröer übernimmt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
346
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale