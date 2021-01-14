WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS REACH IN NORWAY AND SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, this time in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is H. Ødegaard & Co AS, a leading Norweigan POS provider.



- For me, representing Westpay in Norway, this is excellent news. Ødegaard share the same values as Westpay, and together we will challenge the market big time. This is an essential step in our growth in Norway. Our ambition is obviously high and I am looking forward to an exiting journey, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.