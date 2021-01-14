 

WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS REACH IN NORWAY AND SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, this time in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is H. Ødegaard & Co AS, a leading Norweigan POS provider.

 - For me, representing Westpay in Norway, this is excellent news. Ødegaard share the same values as Westpay, and together we will challenge the market big time. This is an essential step in our growth in Norway. Our ambition is obviously high and I am looking forward to an exiting journey, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.

Ødegaard provides leading point-of-sales solutions throughout Norway. The company has a total of 24 employees at the head office in Oslo and branch offices in Askim, Fredrikstad and Lillehammer. The company is today run by the 3rd generation in the Ødegaard family.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

