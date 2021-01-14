 

Agillic A/S will raise DKK 11.65 million in new capital and due to overwhelming interest, a further DKK 10.5 million through sale of existing shares. The transactions enable Agillic to focus on its internationalisation and ARR growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 08:30  |  20   |   |   

Announcement no. 2 2021

Copenhagen – 14 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) welcomes new investors. In total, Agillic will attract new investors for DKK 22.15 million, of which DKK 11.65 million will be new shares to support the company's international expansion. DKK 10.5 million will be acquired through sale from four major shareholders to a number of existing and new strategically important investors. Bankinvest, Strategic Investments A/S and funds under the German Lloyd Fond brand are among the institutional investors to support Agillic.

The raise of new capital will be completed by issuing 582,500 new shares. The price per share of DKK 0.10 is DKK 20. Concurrently with the capital increase, existing shareholders have sold a total of 525,000 shares for a price of DKK 20. All shares are sold to new and existing strategically important shareholders: BankInvest, Strategic Investments A/S, Søren Skovbølling, funds under the German Lloyd Fonds brand, Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Morten Lindblad, Herbert Nathan, Claus Dalsgaard, Ken Jarlfort and Claus Kristiansen.

Emre Gürsoy, Agillic CEO comments: "I'm delighted that BankInvest has increased their investment in Agillic and I also warmly welcome all new investors. I see all investors as strategically important for Agillic in our process of rebooting the company. Further, Michael Moesgaard Andersen will join the board of directors, and I look very much forward to our collaboration going forward. Finally, I am pleased to announce that we will complete a capital raise of DKK 11.65 million, which will strengthen our current cash position so we can fuel our international expansion and double-digit ARR growth."

The new shares will be issued without subscription right for existing shareholders and according to the mandate given to the Board of Directors in Agillic's articles of association, section 3.1(b).

Prior to the increase, the Company’s share capital amounted to DKK 943,552,70 consisting of 9,435,527 shares of nominally DKK 0.1 each. After the nominal increase of DKK 58,250, the Company’s share capital now amounts to DKK 1.001,802,70 consisting of 10,018,027 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

The capital raise of DKK 11.65 million will increase Agillic's equity and cash at bank with the same amount.

The change in the share capital is reflected in the Company's articles of association available on the Company's website.


For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com


Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 14 January 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark



Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agillic A/S will raise DKK 11.65 million in new capital and due to overwhelming interest, a further DKK 10.5 million through sale of existing shares. The transactions enable Agillic to focus on its internationalisation and ARR growth Announcement no. 2 2021 Copenhagen – 14 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) welcomes new investors. In total, Agillic will attract new investors for DKK 22.15 million, of which DKK 11.65 million will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board