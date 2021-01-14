 

CHANGES IN MARTELA’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 08:30  |  23   |   |   

Head of Innovation to Market –organization and management team member VP, Mikko Mäkelä, is heading for new challenges outside Martela. Mikko Mäkelä will leave the company at the end of January.  

"I would like to thank Mikko for his contribution in developing the Innovation to Market business and I wish him success in his future challenges," says Artti Aurasmaa, CEO.

Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, will take as interim position to lead the Innovation to Market business in addition to his duties as the CEO.

Martela Corporation

Artti Aurasmaa
CEO

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

 


Martela Oy (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHANGES IN MARTELA’S MANAGEMENT TEAM Head of Innovation to Market –organization and management team member VP, Mikko Mäkelä, is heading for new challenges outside Martela. Mikko Mäkelä will leave the company at the end of January.   "I would like to thank Mikko for his contribution in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board