Medtech investor SHS sold shares in Single Use Support GmbH

14.01.2021 / 09:00
  • SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH (SHS) has sold its shares in the Austrian life science supplier Single Use Support GmbH (SUS) to Pall Corporation.
  • SUS sets new standards for the transport of liquid substances in the medtech industry with its products, a success story
  • Life science, biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide now use the SUS system to handle frozen, sensitive substances

Tübingen, Germany, January 12, 2021

Tübingen-based SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH sold its shares in Austrian life science supplier Single Use Support GmbH (SUS) to U.S. life science company Pall. SUS is well on its way to becoming an industry standard with its globally unique product range for the safe transport of sensitive frozen substances.

"We are very pleased that we were able to support such an innovative and dynamically managed company as SUS with an outstanding product offering. From the very beginning, the company exerted a great attraction on potential buyers," says Uwe Steinbacher, Managing Partner of SHS, "in this respect, the sale of the shares is the logical continuation of SUS' growth story."

SUS was founded by Johannes Kirchmair and Thomas Wurm in Kufstein. The two engineers set out in 2015 to redefine the standard for transporting sensitive liquids with their mechatronic systems and products. As it stands, they have almost achieved this goal after five years. Well-known groups from the life science, biotech and pharmaceutical industries are now using SUS products worldwide.

The gold standard in liquid logistics

"The technical systems we have developed in conjunction with the single-use bags guarantee our customers an almost one hundred percent secure logistics process for liquid substances," explains Johannes Kirchmair. "From filling to freezing at minus 80 degrees to controlled thawing and removal of the substance at the destination: the SUS technology reduces product loss to practically zero and brings decisively more safety for patients."

