 

DGAP-News CM-Equity AG and Tangany GmbH offer asset managers, family offices and institutional investors a joint crypto custody solution.

CM-Equity AG and Tangany GmbH offer asset managers, family offices and institutional investors a joint crypto custody solution.

Munich, January 14, 2021

In a joint product, Tangany's technical strength is combined with CM-Equity's experience as a digital asset manager with market access to the largest digital asset markets in the world.

The product "CM-EQUITY | TANGANY" combines the capabilities of both cooperation partners and enables professional investors to access digital assets on their own or by outsourcing to CM-Equity. The digital assets are thereby held in custody with the highest possible security. CM-Equity has been supporting clients with investments in various asset classes for almost two decades and, as a regulated institution, brings the necessary expertise to make cryptocurrencies as well as security tokens accessible to this target group.

Tangany is a German crypto custodian whose service has been used by companies and institutions for various use cases as a white-label solution since 2018. The company has also been a regulated financial services institution since 2020. Tangany's technology makes it easy and secure to interact with the blockchain and crypto assets. Be it for the safekeeping of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or also for the issuance of so-called security tokens.

Customers can thus take advantage of an all-round carefree package: a high-quality infrastructure through complementary partners, as well as a flexible and individual product solution to invest in and manage crypto assets.

The symbiosis of both services is obvious for Michael Kott, CEO of CM-Equity AG: "Together with Tangany, we have a first-class product in a market where more and more market participants are interested in investing in crypto assets and recognize the potential behind it as a new asset class for portfolio addition. Our partnership offers everything from one source, Made in Germany."

