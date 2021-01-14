 

Groupe PSA Worldwide Sales at 2.5 Million Units, in a Year Impacted by the Health Crisis

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

« During 2020, a year marked by the COVID crisis, our teams all over the world showed their fighting spirit and continued to offer clean, safe and affordable models to our customers, to ensure their freedom of movement. Being compliant towards European CO2 targets from Day One is on the basis of our ethical commitment. Before starting the new journey with Stellantis, I’d like to congratulate all of the teams for these achievements.» said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA Managing Board.

An electrified leadership, with a smooth and performant transition from ICE to electric

The Group’s electric offensive continued throughout the year with all brands now offering either electric plug-in hybrid or full electric models. Today, Groupe PSA offers to customers a choice of 171 electrified models (either on the road or available to order).

By the end of 2021, Groupe PSA’s electrified range will consist of 23 models, with six new electrified vehicles coming during the year, to cover all customers’ needs for their personal and professional use.

In parallel, Groupe PSA continued to improve significantly the CO2 efficiency of ICE engines and vehicles.

Meet customer expectations, from experts’ awards to ongoing e-selling

In 2020, seven of our last launches were recognized by automotive experts with three global awards3, demonstrating that our products match with customer expectations.

This year of crisis was also an opportunity to develop e-selling. With an average of 4,000 sales per month during the second part of the year, the Group has sold 40,000 vehicles, including all cars sold to employees and all Citroën Ami, in three countries in Europe. The Group’s target is to reach 100,000 digital sales in Europe by the end of 2021.

Europe: back to growth4 in the last quarter and focused on CO2 performance

In 2020, the Group’s sales volumes recovered strongly in the second half of the year (+40% vs H1) and the Group returned to growth in the last quarter with an increase of its market share (+0.5pt vs Q3) with an increase of Peugeot (+ 0.1 pt year-on-year) and DS Automobiles (+0.1 pt year-on-year on the premium market), and a rebound of Opel-Vauxhall in Q4 (+0.3 pt compared to Q4 2019). The Group also managed to keep a strong position in its main market with France increasing slightly its market share in 2020 (+0.14 pt).

The Group remained focused on CO2 performance and met European targets in 2020, as committed. It complied with its CO2 objectives both on the optimization of ranges in terms of ICE emissions and on the growth of LEV sales volumes (clear take off with 120,000 registrations in 2020).

Middle East and Africa: strong commercial offensive

Groupe PSA’s market share in Middle East and Africa gained 2.1 pts at 7.2%. In a market that has declined by -14%, the regional deliveries have increased by 21% vs 2019 and reached more than 201 000 units. Breakthroughs were made in several countries from which Egypt (+3.8 pts), Turkey (+1.4 pt) and Morocco (+0.7 pt). The regional business coverage has been extended to boost sales with new importers in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and sub-Saharan Countries.

2020 witnessed a significant industrial evolution in Groupe PSA’s footprint in the region with the Kenitra plant production capacity doubled and the production launch of the Citroën Ami.

China: month-on-month sales growth since September after a challenging H1

After a challenging first half, sales have been growing month-on-month from September onwards and reached in December 2020 the level of December 2019.

The new business model of DS in China is in place with a fully owned subsidiary focused on execution with cars either imported or locally manufactured.

DS 9 is planned to be launched in the first half of 2021.

Latin America: facing the crisis with resilience

Latin American markets5 were badly hit by the coronavirus crisis along the year (with decreases ranging from -27% to -31% versus 2019) but Groupe PSA achieved a strong sales recovery process and was able to reach a higher market share in the fourth quarter 2020 than in the same period in 2019: 2.5% versus 2.3%.

In Argentina, its market share increased from 10.1% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2020, supported by launches such as the New Peugeot 208, locally produced (Palomar) on the state-of-the-art CMP platform, and the Citroën C5 Aircross. The New Peugeot Landtrek 1-tonne pickup truck was launched in the second half of 2020 in Mexico, where the Group’s market share is now above 1% for the first time.

India & Asia Pacific: increase in Group market share

Groupe PSA market share improved for the region in 2020, in spite of a decrease of the consolidated sales by 6.6%, beating a market in decline of 18.3% compared to 2019.

The three brands of Groupe PSA are still successful in Japan notably with the recent launches of Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot 208, 2008 and e-2008, DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE.

In India, the introduction of the Citroën Brand is expected for the first semester of 2021 with Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, and will be followed by new and disruptive models designed locally.

Eurasia: market shares up

While performance in the region6 was hit by the coronavirus crisis, Group sales were up and market share increased by 0.2 pt (0.7% to 0.9%), in particular in the two main countries - Russia and Ukraine by respectively +0.1 pt (to reach 0.5%) and +2.2 pt (to reach 8.5%).

All Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel brands contributed to this performance, especially in Ukraine. The recently relaunch of the Opel brand in Russia is under way positively for the first full year.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

CONSOLIDATED WORLD SALES (CWS) by region

Consolidated World Sales
Estimates 		Dec. 2019 Dec. 2020 Δ Month YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Δ YTD
EUROPE *

286,881

260,684

- 9.1

%

3,019,729

2,123,493

- 29.7

%

PEUGEOT

126,931

118,382

- 6.7

%

1,195,939

907,048

- 24.2

%

CITROEN

76,102

72,291

- 5.0

%

831,599

599,446

- 27.9

%

DS

8,187

5,421

- 33.8

%

55,870

39,481

- 29.3

%

OPEL VAUXHALL

75,661

64,590

- 14.6

%

936,321

577,518

- 38.3

%

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21,845

25,187

+ 15.3%

164,266

197,119

+ 20.0%
PEUGEOT

10,322

13,845

+ 34.1%

84,294

89,534

+ 6.2%
CITROEN

4,710

6,003

+ 27.5%

42,901

53,210

+ 24.0%
DS

261

181

- 30.7

%

1,879

1,967

+ 4.7%
OPEL VAUXHALL

6,552

5,158

- 21.3

%

35,192

52,408

+ 48.9%
LATIN AMERICA

10,436

12,329

+ 18.1%

135,739

95,357

- 29.7

%

PEUGEOT

6,725

8,964

+ 33.3%

82,569

63,235

- 23.4

%

CITROEN

3,474

3,104

- 10.7

%

51,252

30,578

- 40.3

%

DS

125

55

- 56.0

%

824

488

- 40.8

%

OPEL VAUXHALL

112

206

+ 83.9%

1,094

1,056

- 3.5

%

CHINA

5,439

5,587

+ 2.7%

108,649

45,965

- 57.7

%

PEUGEOT

2,921

3,667

+ 25.5%

56,315

25,604

- 54.5

%

CITROEN

2,507

1,885

- 24.8

%

50,275

20,041

- 60.1

%

DS

11

35

+ 218.2%

2,059

320

- 84.5

%

INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

3,449

5,052

+ 46.5%

35,074

32,752

- 6.6

%

PEUGEOT

2,846

3,807

+ 33.8%

25,985

23,849

- 8.2

%

CITROEN

511

1,128

+ 120.7%

7,524

7,209

- 4.2

%

DS

76

112

+ 47.4%

1,317

1,312

- 0.4

%

OPEL VAUXHALL

16

5

- 68.8

%

248

382

+ 54.0%
EURASIA

2,227

2,337

+ 4.9%

15,639

17,789

+ 13.7%
PEUGEOT

1,296

1,356

+ 4.6%

8,721

9,642

+ 10.6%
CITROEN

832

779

- 6.4

%

6,302

6,706

+ 6.4%
DS

12

13

+ 8.3%

40

118

+ 195.0%
OPEL VAUXHALL

87

189

+ 117.2%

576

1,323

+ 129.7%
Total Consolidated World Sales

330,277

311,176

- 5.8

%

3,479,096

2,512,475

- 27.8

%

PEUGEOT

151,041

150,021

- 0.7

%

1,453,823

1,118,912

- 23.0

%

CITROEN

88,136

85,190

- 3.3

%

989,853

717,190

- 27.5

%

DS

8,672

5,817

- 32.9

%

61,989

43,686

- 29.5

%

OPEL VAUXHALL

82,428

70,148

- 14.9

%

973,431

632,687

- 35.0

%

* Europe = EU + EFTA + Albania + Bosnia + Croatia + Kosovo + Macedonia + Montenegro + Serbia

1 DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-2008, Opel/ Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot e-Traveller/e-Expert, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer/ë-Jumpy, Opel Zafira-e Life/Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life, Citroën ë-C4, Opel/ Vauxhall Mokka-e, Citroën AMI, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE et E-TENSE 4x4, Peugeot 3008 Hybrid and Hybrid4, Peugeot 508 Hybrid, Peugeot 508 SW Hybrid, Opel/Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid and Hybrid4, Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4

2 3 Two ‘Autobest’ awards (Citroën Ami, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa) ; ‘Car Of The Year 2020’ for Peugeot 208, and the ‘International Van of the Year’(IVOTY) for the new generation of all-electric compact vans (Peugeot e-Expert, Citroën ë-Jumpy, Opel Vivaro-e and Vauxhall Vivaro-e)

4 Growth vs previous quarter

5 Argentina, Bresil, Mexico,Chili

6 Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan

Peugeot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



