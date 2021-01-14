 

  Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is raising the bar on the video conferencing industry with a next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions that work with today’s leading video conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The new Logitech Rally Bar, purpose-built for mid-sized rooms, and Logitech Rally Bar Mini for small rooms, transform meetings with cinema-quality video and crisp, clear audio in an all-in-one design. Rounding out large meeting rooms, the new Logitech RoomMate is a computing appliance that allows customers to run video conferencing services on Logitech conference cams like Rally Plus without a PC or Mac. Now, you can dramatically simplify setup, management, and use of video conferencing equipment for radically better meetings in today’s hybrid and rapidly evolving work environments.

Logitech is raising the bar on video conferencing with all new video appliances.

Logitech is raising the bar on video conferencing with all new video appliances. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve always methodically focused on what customers want, and that’s products with premium quality at a reasonable price,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “From ease of use and manageability, to bringing scale to businesses, we want to make products bigger and better, while reducing complexity. Our goal is to put video in every meeting space in the world. In order to do that, we need to make it easy, simple and cost-effective, which is what we believe we’ve achieved with this new portfolio of products.”

As video conferencing continues to become an integral part of every business, Logitech’s latest portfolio sets a new precedent for truly flexible room solutions. You can run supported video conferencing applications natively on Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, or connect them via USB to virtually any room PC or Mac. You can even BYOD (bring your own device), which allows you to plug in your laptop and run your chosen video service. Logitech’s new portfolio will also support other popular video conferencing services such as GoTo, Pexip and RingCentral.

