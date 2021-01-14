Barbora owned by Maxima grupė UAB enters the Polish market

The largest Baltic e-grocery store Barbora owned by Maxima grupė is entering the Polish market.

Since expansion to Latvia and Estonia in 2018, Barbora focused on improving the service, creating the best shopping experience for customers, strengthening e-commerce market and attracting new customers in Baltics. Rapid growth in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia gave an impulse to a new stage of expansion. Barbora sees a lot of potential for growth of e-commerce in the Polish market. The capital Warsaw was selected for the first stage of expansion.

About Barbora: