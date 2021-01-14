--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly ReportVienna - First three quarters of 2020|21 at a glance* Revenue: EUR 1,965.3 million (+4.6%; Q1-Q3 prior year: EUR 1,879.4 million)* EBIT: EUR 84.3 million (+20.8%; Q1-Q3 prior year: EUR 69.8 million)* EBIT margin: 4.3% (Q1-Q3 prior year: 3.7%)* Profit for the period: EUR 53.8 million (+24.8%; Q1-Q3 prior year: EUR 43.1million)* Equity ratio: 53.4% (29 February 2020: 54.4%)Outlook for full year 2020|21* Forecast for full 2020|21 financial year is reaffirmed, with EBIT at least atyear-earlier level and with slight rise in revenue* Diversification provided by the three segments Fruit, Starch and Sugarunderpins stable Group performanceIn the first three quarters of the 2020|21 financial year, AGRANA, the fruit,starch and sugar company, generated EBIT operating profit of EUR 84.3 million.AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Johann Marihart comments: "The key drivers of theearnings growth were good results in bioethanol - especially in the thirdquarter - and a profitability improvement in the Sugar segment thanks to highersugar prices and volumes. Sugar EBIT nevertheless remained negative due mainlyto idle-capacity costs associated with the incomplete utilisation of sugarfactories, notably in Austria. In the Fruit segment, EBIT in the fruitpreparations business rose significantly in the first three quarters from theyear-earlier reporting period. The performance of the fruit juice concentratebusiness, on the other hand, was down considerably as a result of loweravailable volumes from the prior year's apple crop."Results in each business segmentFRUIT segmentFruit segment revenue in the first three quarters was EUR 891.7 million, closelyin line with the year-earlier level. In fruit preparations, revenue and salesvolumes remained steady. Revenue in the fruit juice concentrate activities saw amoderate increase from a year ago, thanks largely to higher prices for theproduct group of fruit juice concentrates, albeit on the back of higher appleprices. Segment EBIT in the first nine months was EUR 41.3 million, off 10.0%from one year earlier. While fruit preparations EBIT improved, the main reasonfor the deterioration at segment level lay in lower delivery volumes in thefruit juice concentrate business combined with reduced contribution margins for