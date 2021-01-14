SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space robotics market size is expected to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Space robotics is gaining traction in recent years owing to the growing exploration of outer space; the need for operations & maintenance of satellites, space stations, and other platforms; and the need for saving cost and mitigating safety issues. Furthermore, the rising trend of using autonomous systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in robotics is widening the horizon of space exploration.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for autonomous robots in the space industry

The deep-space segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing emphasis on outer space exploration programs

The government segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to retain the dominant position throughout the forecast years as government organizations, such as NASA, JAXA, ESA, and CSA, are collaborating with private companies owing to their robust R&D capabilities

Several countries are launching multiple spaceship and satellite programs for near and deep space exploration, which requires timely maintenance and repairs, creating the need for advanced robotics systems. Renowned space organizations, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), are developing humanoid robots for their space programs to perform transportation, maintenance, and servicing operations, relieving crew from dangerous tasks. Moreover, the rising number of unmanned space missions are fueling the demand for space robots.